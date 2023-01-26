Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Up 2.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 307,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 354,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.