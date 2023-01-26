Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

