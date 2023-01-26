Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $24.71

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

