Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $34.16

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

