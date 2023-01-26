Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.64.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
