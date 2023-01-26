Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.