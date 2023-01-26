Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,563 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

