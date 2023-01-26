Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,920 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $356.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

