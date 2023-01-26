AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.05. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

