Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.06-$8.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $227.20. 775,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

