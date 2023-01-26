BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,050. The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 155761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

About BAE Systems

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

