BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Trading Up 1.3%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.90 and last traded at C$32.90. Approximately 12,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 24,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.47.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.92.

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Rating)

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.