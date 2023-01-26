Barclays Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

