Barclays Boosts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $120.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

