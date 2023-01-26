Bend DAO Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $103.19 million and $852,813.48 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

