Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.