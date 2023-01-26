BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ZWB traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.40. 152,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,130. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.