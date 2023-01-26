Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -286.36 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $39,518,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $40,887,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $25,866,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 4,805.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 937,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

