Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.