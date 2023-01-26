Brokerages Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) PT at $75.83

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.83.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

