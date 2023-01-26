Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $151.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($168.48) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

