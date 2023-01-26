Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 178 ($2.20) price target on shares of Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Stock Performance

LON CAPD opened at GBX 105 ($1.30) on Monday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £202.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.