Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

