CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.01

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 15284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 193.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.