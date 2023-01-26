CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.01

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 15284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 193.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
