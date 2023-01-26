Citigroup Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.