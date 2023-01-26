Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Clarus Stock Up 1.4 %

CLAR stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,852 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,281,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,915 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 237,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

