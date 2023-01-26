Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSPCF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

