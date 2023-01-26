Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.96) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBK opened at €9.65 ($10.49) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

