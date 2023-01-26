Contrasting MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyLion and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.16%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 265.00%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.22 -$182.26 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.38 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares MoneyLion and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58% Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.97, indicating that its share price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

