Credit Suisse Group Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

