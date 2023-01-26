Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

