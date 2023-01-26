CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

