DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

