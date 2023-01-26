Dero Price Hits $4.86 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00021100 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.27 million and $131,751.18 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00379572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00744288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00095177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00583923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00186102 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,235,482 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

