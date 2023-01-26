Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $145.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

