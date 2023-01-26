Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $29.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.6 %

PYCR stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,437,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 394,924 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

