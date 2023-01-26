Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.81.

CRM stock opened at $156.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,864 shares of company stock worth $24,850,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

