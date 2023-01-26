e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.