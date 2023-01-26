Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Eaton Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

