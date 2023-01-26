Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.93.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
