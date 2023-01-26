Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

