Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 0.3 %

Enerplus stock opened at C$23.42 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$13.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.