EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.29.

EQT Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

