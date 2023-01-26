Eric Pauwels Sells 359 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $17,034.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 519,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,552. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

