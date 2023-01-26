Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETTYF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

