Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $95.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

ESTA stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

