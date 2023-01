Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09. 97,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Field Trip Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.