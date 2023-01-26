First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 191.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.