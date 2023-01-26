First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 137,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,625. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

