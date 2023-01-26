First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 137,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,625. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
