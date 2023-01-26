Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Shares Down 3.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 748,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,314,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Flora Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Stories

