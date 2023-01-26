Gayn Erickson Sells 50,496 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AEHR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,164. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.