Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -20.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.