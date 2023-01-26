Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 12,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -20.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

